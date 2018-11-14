With a visiting Indian side in the horizon, Australian limited overs captain has admitted that they will not be looking to mimic India's successful mantra in the highly anticipated series.

Australia versus India has, in the last two decades, become a lip-smacking rivalry producing some of the most intense duels, both between bat and ball, and, babble and eyeball as neither team have taken a backseat in serving their end of the bargain.

In times past, Australia has generally had the better of the exchange on the field but ahead of their latest rendezvous – in the absence of Steve Smith and David Warner – the tables seems to have turned.

The Australian team is under a lot of pressure after losing their fifth consecutive bilateral one-day series last week to South Africa. With only 13 games left to the World Cup in May 2019, the team management is desperate to sort out the mess.

"It's about finding our balance and finding what works best for us as a one-day team," Finch told the reporters after the 40-run defeat at Hobart on Sunday.

With Australia's outright aggressive approach – akin to the one that has brought England success – consistently failing, the management may now be reconsidering the move but is adamant that plagiarism is not the way forward.

"You look at the way India play, they're generally quite conservative in that first 10 and then really solid through that middle 30 overs where they rotate the strike, they lose minimal wickets and then load up at the back end.

"I don't think it's all about going head-on and smacking it all out attack the way that England play, but I think if you can mix and match and find what best fits your batting seven."

But Finch conceded that it would be gullible to think that the current Australian team is equipped to imitate India's approach.

"I think it'd be naïve and ignorant to think every team can play like that or every team can play like India.

"There's two totally different ways to go about it but they've both been ultra-successful in the last couple of years."

Australia, having dropped down to a lowly sixth spot in the latest ICC rankings, will be hoping they can find the correct approach by the time India arrives to take them on later this month.

India tour of Australia 2018-19 schedule

21 Nov (Wednesday) – 1st T20I, Brisbane

23 Nov (Friday) – 2nd T20I, Melbourne

25 Nov (Sunday) – 3rd T20I, Sydney

6-10 Dec (Thursday to Monday) – 1st Test, Adelaide

14-18 Dec (Friday to Tuesday) – 2nd Test, Perth

26-30 Dec (Wednesday - Sunday) – 3rd Test, Melbourne

3-7 Jan, 2019 (Thursday to Monday) – 4th Test, Ageas Bowl

12 Jan, 2019 (Saturday) – 1st ODI, Sydney

15 Jan, 2019 (Tuesday) – 2nd ODI, Adelaide

18 Jan, 2019 (Friday) – 3rd ODI, Melbourne