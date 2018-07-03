Australian opener Aaron Finch beat his own record when he smashed a record 172 runs against hosts Zimbabwe in a T20I game in Harare on Tuesday, July 3. The right-handed opener's record innings came in the second game of a tri-series, also featuring Pakistan.

Finch's 172 came off a mere 76 balls and was studded with 10 sixes and 16 fours. The score is the highest individual T20I score, beating his previous record of 156 against England in Southampton in 2013.

Finch also broke the record for most number of balls faced in a T20I, and most fours in a T20I inning, and fell just four runs short of his own record for most number of runs off boundaries (128 v Eng).

Another feather the Australian T20I captain can add to his cap is his contribution, accounting for 75.11% of the team's score is the highest contribution by an individual across all formats. Finch also fell just four runs short of the highest T20 score, which is currently held by Chris Gayle.

Highest T20I individual scores

Player Country Against Score Venue A.J.Finch Australia Zimbabwe 172 Harare A.J.Finch Australia England 156 Southampton G.J.Maxwell Australia Sri Lanka 145* Pallekele E.Lewis West Indies India 125 Kingston S.Watson Australia India 124 Sydney

Twitter Reactions

So Aaron Finch hits 178 runs, most in any T20 game and then gets out on hit wicket, wow that’s something ?? — Mridu jain (@mridujain01) July 3, 2018

pakistan 116 ( ?allout?)

Finch 172.(76)



So ?

Finch won by 56 runs ?



Aaron finch u beauty??#ZIMvAUSvPAK #ZIMvAUS — Ravinaa?Aggrawaal? (@RaveenaAgrawaal) July 3, 2018

Good to see Aaron Finch clinch his teeth and make a gutsy score when his nation needs it #AUSVZIM — Harry Haley (@HarryHaley77) July 3, 2018

Aaron Finch has just hit 172 off 76 balls in a 20/20 match! Read that again, I had to. — Jonny PS (@jpswales) July 3, 2018