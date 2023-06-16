Urfi Javed has an equal army of fans and trollers. Despite her bold outfit choices and unfiltered statements, Javed enjoys a loyal fanbase. Known for always slaying in style, Urfi recently faced an oops moment. The diva was posing for shutterbugs and fans when she lost her balance and slipped. Urfi fell to the ground and the video has taken over social media.

Urfi gets trolled

While many are making jokes on the entire incident, there are many who are sympathising with her. "Kya matlab pehle se giri hui nahi (has she not fallen already)," asked one user. Are ye khade khade kaise gir gai (how did she fall just standing like that)," asked another user. "Ye to pahle se giri hui hai aur kitna giregi (she is already fallen, how low can she get)," commented a social media user. "Thoda aur gir gayi aaj (fell down a bit more today)," commented another social media user.

Many come out in support

However, there were many who stood up in her support. "She fell, but her confidence remains unaffected!," opined one user. "Wonder how people are mocking this girl, but give a shit to what that black tshirt guy did..bas photo kheechne ki padi hai..she asked fr support..bas camera leke khada hai ..atleast she stood up smiled n said jaldi kheechlo..her clothes are short..but kuch cheezo se uchi bahut hai!" another user wrote.