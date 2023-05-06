Following Congress allegations that the BJP is plotting to eliminate Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge amid fears of losing the poll, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the audio will be investigated to determine its authenticity and the claims.

Earlier in the morning on Saturday, at a press conference in Bengaluru, the Congress played an audio recording, alleging that Manikanta Rathod, the BJP candidate from Chittapur, had spoken disparagingly of Kharge and mentioned killing him and his family.

Congressmen Randeep Surjewala stated, "Plotting to assassinate the president of the Congress Shri Mallikarjun Kharge, his wife, and his children is not something that anybody should brush away.

In response, the CM said the recording will be scrutinised to see if it has been manipulated. However, a case will be filed, and an investigation will begin, he said.

Manikanta Rathod is standing for election in the Chittapur district against Priyank Kharge, the son of Mallikarjun Kharge, who is contesting for Congress. The controversial candidate, who has been charged in more than 30 criminal proceedings, was previously exiled from Kalaburagi for a year.

A murder threat against Priyank Kharge allegedly led to his detention on November 13 last year, but he was eventually released on bail. At that time, he had publicly stated that he was prepared to shoot Priyank Kharge.