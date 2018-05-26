A3 sedan is priced at Rs 33.10 lakh with a discount of Rs 5.11 lakh

German luxury car maker Audi announced 'You blink You lose' limited period offer on Friday. The offer will allow customers to buy selected Audi models with a huge discount of up to Rs 10 lakh.

The offer is applicable to the A3, A4, A6 or the Q3 and valid only until the end of June.

Audi's most affordable vehicle in India, the A3 sedan is priced at Rs 33.10 lakh. It is now offered at a special price of Rs 27.99 lakh with a discount of Rs 5.11 lakh. Similarly, the A4 sedan priced from Rs 41.47 lakh will cost Rs 35.99 lakh, after a discount of Rs 5.5 lakh.

Audi Q3 SUV which is priced at Rs 34.73 lakh onwards is now priced at Rs 31.99 lakh. The discount is relatively small at Rs 2.74 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

It can be noted that the discount for Q3 has been initiated ahead of the launch of a new rival, the Volvo XC40.

The highest price cut announced is for the Audi A6. The sedan, which faces rivals like the BMW 5 Series and Mercedes-Benz E Class, is priced from Rs 56.69 lakh. But with the You Blink You Lose offer, it can be bought at Rs 46.99 lakh following a discount of Rs 9.7 lakh, (All prices are ex-showroom).

Audi India will be clearing the existing stock of A6 ahead of the eighth-generation A6 expected to be launched in early 2019.

The customers opting for the easy EMI option will get the advantage to buy their favourite Audi in 2018 and start paying in 2019, a company statement added.