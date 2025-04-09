Taapsee Pannu was spotted in Mumbai last night dining out with her husband, Mathias Boe. Taapsee has always been very guarded about her relationship. So, it didn't come as a surprise when she was shocked to see paparazzi stationed outside to catch a glimpse of her off camera. The Thappad actress looked beautiful in a black outfit as she was spotted with Mathias.

However, the curly haired beauty, didn't seem to be in a mood for a chit chat. As Taapsee spotted the paps, she rushed towards her car. The paps kept asking her how she was doing but the diva walked ahead ignoring them. When the paps asked Mathias also the same question, even he didn't greet or smile at the paps.

Social media reacts

As soon as the video surfaced on social media, netizens were quick to slam the actress. "Why is she running away like that?" asked a user. "Junior Jaya Bachchan," another user commented. "Why couldn't she just say I am fine?" a social media user asked. "Why is she angry?" another social media user questioned. "Full of attitude," a person opined.

"What importance are u giving this proud woman, dump her," another person commented. "Flop actress," read a comment. "Type C actress," another comment read. "Why is she such a snob?" asked one more user in the comments section. Taapsee and Mathias got married in a close-knit ceremony in Udaipur last year.

Taapsee's equation with the media

Taapsee's love hate equation with the media and paps has not gone unnoticed. Sometimes, she even gets compared to Jaya Bachchan. On being asked about it, the Khel Khel Mein actress said that she can't indulge media if they press her buttons to get a reaction.

"Paps feel I'm difficult, whereas I'm just being real. In an urge to get clickbait photos and captions for their Insta pages, they sometimes push and press the buttons of all celebrities, which I am not comfortable with, she told HT.

"As a pap, if you talk to me, and I'll have a conversation, but if you press my buttons saying, "Your last film didn't work, how does it feel?' or 'Itni der se khade hain, photo to de do', then I'm not going to indulge you. There needs to be mutual respect" she added.