With the timely action of the forces, a major tragedy was averted in Jammu city Thursday after the timely detection of an improvised explosive device (IED) at Sidhra along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

According to police, a tiffin box timer-based Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was on Saturday found in the Jammu area after which it was taken into possession and further investigation is ongoing.

Police said that on late Saturday evening information was received by police that some suspicious object was lying on the Sidhra Narwal highway stretch in Jammu near a police checkpoint.

Over this, police said, a team of police along with Police Component Jammu, Dog squad rushed to the spot, and on the search of suspicious material, it was found to be a Tiffin Box timer-based IED weighing around two kilograms was found which has now been taken into possession after successful detonation.

A case under relevant sections of the law has been registered in the police station and further investigation is ongoing.

IED earlier recovered from this area

Terrorists and their mentors sitting across the border have repeatedly been trying to target the Jammu-Srinagar national highway by planting IEDs.

Earlier a suspicious object was recovered in the same area near Acharya Shri Chander College of Medical Sciences and Hospital in April 2022.

On examination, it was confirmed to be an IED after which the site was sealed. The device was destroyed through a controlled mechanism carried out by the bomb squad of the Jammu police and an investigation was launched.

Four Pakistani terrorists were killed in the same area in December 2022

In December 2022, security forces eliminated four terrorists in an encounter in the Sidhra area of Jammu city. The terrorists were travelling in a truck loaded with husk from Jammu to Srinagar

The police also recovered seven AK-47 rifles and three pistols along with other ammunition from the truck.