KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are all set to become parents. The power couple is enjoying every bit of this phase and keeps sharing sneak peeks of their pregnancy journey. Amid all this, granddad Suniel Shetty has revealed when the baby is due. Suniel Shetty not only called Athiya the most "beautiful" in her pregnancy but also let the cat out of the bag!

The dinnertable conversations

Suniel Shetty, in an interaction with Chandna Kochhar, revealed that their dinner table conversations are all about their grandchild. He added that none of them want the conversation to be any different either. And revealed that KL Rahul and Athiya's baby is due in April.

"Right now, probably the grandchild. There's no other conversation, and we don't want any other conversation. We're just looking forward (to meeting the grandchild) in April," he said in the interview.

Suniel Shetty about the grandchild

The Hera Pheri actor also added that he found his wife, Mana, to be the most beautiful when she was pregnant. And added that that's exactly how he feels about Athiya now. "Everything revolves around the baby; whether it's a boy, it's a girl, nothing matters. I always thought, I mean women overall, but I always thought Mana (his wife) looked the most beautiful when she was pregnant. I see Athiya and she's looking the most beautiful," he said.

Athiya and KL Rahul got married in a traditional ceremony in January 2023. The two had dated for a few years before trying the knot. Athiya has worked in a few films in Bollywood, but none of them could give her a big box office success or critical acclaim.