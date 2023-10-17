Hema Malini's 75th birthday bash was every bit of a starry affair. From veteran actresses like Padmini Kolhapure, Jaya Bachchan, Rekha to 90s sensations – Rani Mukerji, Madhuri Dixit, Raveena Tandon and Shilpa Shetty; the biggest names were present for the party. Salman Khan too made a dhamakedaar entry at the party in his trademark style.

Salman Khan makes grand entry

Wearing all black, Salman Khan looked smashing with his bald look. The actor, who is all set to break box office records with Tiger 3, walked in with the personality that commands attention. Social media too went gaga as soon as Salman's videos made its way online. "Ate Pathan for breakfast, Gadar for lunch and Jawan for dinner," wrote one user. "There is only one tiger," another user wrote.

Social media goes gaga

"King of Bollywood, Youtube hang ho chuka hai," a social media user commented. "Always handsome as ever," another social media user wrote. "What a hunk!" one comment read. "He knows what's gonna happen at The Box Office," one more comment read. "Omg how can someone be so handsome," read another one of the comments.

Salman Khan is undoubtedly the biggest stars of the country. In a recent interview, Salman revealed that there have been only few actors who have managed to keep their stardom intact even after decades. For the rest, it just faded away. "It will always fade away. It's a huge task to keep it going for such a long time. In fact, I think Shah Rukh (Khan), myself, Aamir (Khan), Akki (Akshay Kumar), we are the only ones who've been able to pull it off for such a long time," he said in an interview.