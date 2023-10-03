It is not uncommon for Salman Khan or any other top celeb to dance at private events and functions. However, a recent video of Salman dancing at an industrialist's function has left his fans worried. A video of the Dabangg star shaking his leg has taken over social media. But, what has grabbed everyone's attention is the actor's weight gain and tiredness.

Salman's performance

Khan was dancing to his popular song Humka Peeni Hai from Dabangg (2010). Many on Twitter were quick to say how he looked extremely tired. Many felt he seemed breathless. His fans started worrying for his health.

Netizens worried

"Something is definitely wrong," wrote a user. "Lastest video of Salman khan dancing in a wedding function in New Delhi last night. He looks so tired and unhealthy. He should take care of his health," wrote a user. "How much did he get for the dance and appearance? I think he needs money for the upcoming launch of his family members," another user wrote. "Needs to retire. Looks 100 yrs old," a social media user opined.

"USA me gya tha, health issues hai. Gym bandh kuch mahine liye. Umeed hai sab thik ho jayega," a user wrote. "tired and unhealthy or just looking his actual age? Its hard to tell. I hope he is well anyway," another person commented. "The only good "habit" I have seen in Salman Khan was fitness and working out. Now looks like he even stopped that," was one more comment. "Haan even I feel he is going thru something I feel bad fr him," one more of the comments read.

Salman Khan is one of the fittest actors of the industry today. If reports are anything to go by, Salman is putting on some weight for his role in Karan Johar's next where he will be seen as an army man.