Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away on August 16, 2018. Two years later with BJP in power, leaders are looking to the beloved Prime Minister. On his death anniversary, many BJP leaders and politicians paid their tribute.

Prime Minister shared a video montage on the occasion as President Ram Nath Kovind unveiled a portrait of the late politician at the Indian Council for Cultural Relations.

Leaders pay their respects to Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Arguably, former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee was crucial to BJP's journey in Indian politics and was the first BJP leader who served a full term in power till then in 1999 till 2004. On his death anniversary, Prime Minister Modi shared a tweet, "Tributes to beloved Atal Ji on his Punya Tithi. India will always remember his outstanding service and efforts towards our nation's progress."

Amit Shah, Home Minister for BJP also shared his thoughts, "Bharat Ratna revered Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji was the voice of patriotism and Indian culture. He was a nation-dedicated politician as well as a skilled organizer who played an important role in the expansion of the foundation of the BJP and inspired millions of workers to serve the country."

On the occasion of his death anniversary, the Gwalior-Chambal Expressway will be renamed Atal Bihari Vajpayee Chambal Progressway, said Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath also paid his tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the Lok Bhavan.

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa shared his personal memory of the leader on Twitter, "My respectful tributes to one of the most inspiring leaders, former Prime Minister of India and Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his Punyathithi. Sharing a cherished memory on the occasion."

Political leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee's memory and legacy still live on.