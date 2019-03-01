After announcing Android Pie beta power user program for Zenfone Max Pro M2 series, Asus has expedited the service to the older generation model M1 series.

With this initiative, the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 owners will be able to experience Google's sweet pastry dish-flavoured Android mobile OS first hand. However, be advised, that the Android Pie beta, as the name suggests, is not the final version. It needs to be tested and will have bugs. If you are using the Zenfone Max Pro M2 as the primary device, it's better to wait a month for the fully optimised version, which will be bug-free.

"Beginning today, we start the Beta Power User Program for ZenFone Max Pro M1, giving users who opt-in access to the latest versions of Android Pie on their ZenFone Max Pro M1 before the general release. Our goals with this program are to expand our pool of power users and gain feedback across a more diverse set of users. Just by reporting issues, Power Users will be able to help the ZenFone Community at large. This also gives us the opportunity to eliminate our blind spots and identify a snapshot of the diversity of use cases to test ZenFone Max Pro M1, so when we push to our whole user base, everyone has a better experience," Asus spokesperson said.

Interested Zenfone Max Pro M1 users head to Asus website to enrol for Beta Power Users program (here).

As of now, Asus rolled out Android Pie to the Zenfone 5Z and 5 series. It is expected to expand the Android 9's availability to Zenfone Max Pro M2 first and later to the generic Zenfone Max M2 Then, the older Zenfone Max PRO M1 (& generic M1) series will get the new update.

Android Pie: All you need to know

In addition to Google's security patch, Android 9 Pie brings numerous new safety features, including a standardized biometric authentication prompt to provide a more consistent authentication experience across Android.

After upgrading to the Android Pie, devices will restrict any apps accessing users' phone microphone, camera, or other sensors when an app is idle or running in the background. (If an app does need to access a sensor, it will show a persistent notification on your phone.)

The Pie update also brings important enhancements that protect all web communications and offer private web surfing. It enables encryption of Android backups with a client-side secret (the device PIN, pattern or password) for greater security.

One of the highlights of Android Pie is digital wellbeing. It brings Dashboard, which highlights screen time and phone usage including how many times the device has been unlocked and a number of notifications received so that they get an overview on how much obsessed with the phone. It also allows users to set App Timers to put limits on app usage

Android Pie also comes with Wind Down and Do Not Disturb. With these features, users can set a daily schedule to get the phone ready for bed. Its screen fades to Grayscale, while Do Not Disturb silences notifications for a restful sleep. He/she can activate Do Not Disturb anytime they want to disconnect.

Android Pie's Slices feature identifies relevant information of users' favourite apps to make them more easily accessible when they need them

Android 9 Pie also makes notifications more useful and offer actionable functionalities with conversations such as attach photos and stickers along with suggesting smart replies. Also, helps users get things done faster by predicting their next move and displaying the right action on the phone.

The new System navigation system offers a single home button that provides intelligent predictions and suggestions (user enabled).

Other notable features include full-view screen friendly swipe-based navigation interface option, revamped setting drawer, adaptive battery and display, extend battery life and several others.

