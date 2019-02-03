Asus during the launch of the new Zenfone Max Pro M2 had announced to release Android Pie update soon and as promised, the company has initiated the beta testing for the device.

"We wish to grow stronger and better with the Zenfone Community. ASUS unveils the Beta Power User Program giving access to early updates for feedback and testing so that the official Android Pie update is served as delicious and stable," Asus spokesperson said.

Interested Zenfone Max Pro M2 owners, who are eager to experience Google's sweet pastry dish-flavoured Android mobile OS early than others, can now enrol for the Asus Beta Power User Program (here). However, it can be noted that the software is not fully optimised and may contain bugs. If you are using the Zenfone Max Pro M2 as the primary, it's better to wait for the public version, which will be bug-free and expected to come in a month.

Asus has already rolled out the Android Pie to the Zenfone 5Z and 5 series. Now, it will focus on bringing the same to the Zenfone Max Pro M2 (review) and later to the generic Zenfone Max M2 followed by the first generation Zenfone Max M1 (& Pro M1) series.

Android Pie: All you need to know

In addition to Google's security patch, Android 9 Pie brings numerous new safety features, including a standardized biometric authentication prompt to provide a more consistent authentication experience across Android.

After upgrading to the Android Pie, devices will restrict any apps accessing users' phone microphone, camera, or other sensors when an app is idle or running in the background. (If an app does need to access a sensor, it will show a persistent notification on your phone.)

The Pie update also brings important enhancements that protect all web communications and offer private web surfing. It enables encryption of Android backups with a client-side secret (the device PIN, pattern or password) for greater security.

One of the highlights of Android Pie is the digital wellbeing. It brings Dashboard, which highlights screen time and phone usage including how many times the device has been unlocked and a number of notifications received so that they get an overview on how much obsessed with the phone. It also allows users to set App Timers to put limits on app usage

Android Pie also comes with Wind Down and Do Not Disturb. With these features, users can set a daily schedule to get the phone ready for bed. Its screen fades to Grayscale, while Do Not Disturb silences notifications for a restful sleep. He/she can activate Do Not Disturb anytime they want to disconnect.

Android Pie's Slices feature identifies relevant information of users' favourite apps to make them more easily accessible when they need them

Android 9 Pie also makes notifications more useful and offer actionable functionalities with conversations such as attach photos and stickers along with suggesting smart replies. Also, helps users get things done faster by predicting their next move and displaying the right action on the phone.

The new System navigation system offers a single home button that provides intelligent predictions and suggestions (user enabled).

Other notable features include full-view screen friendly swipe-based navigation interface option, revamped setting drawer, adaptive battery and display, extend battery life and several others.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter and on Google News for the latest updates on Asus and Google Android Pie release schedules.