Taiwanese major Asus is finally bringing the long-awaited Zenfone Max Pro M1 with 6GB RAM in India later this month. The company confirmed the news at the recently concluded Zenfone 5z launch in New Delhi.

For those unaware, the Asus Zenfone Max Pro made its official debut in India in May, but only two variants --3GB RAM + 32GB storage, 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage and 6GB+ 64GB storage—for Rs 10,999 and Rs 12,999, respectively is currently available for purchase on Flipkart.

Now, the top-end Asus Zenfone Max Pro (6GB RAM+6GB storage) will soon go on sale on Flipkart for Rs 14,999. Besides the sumptuous RAM capacity, the new variant comes with upgraded camera hardware: 16MP+5MP dual camera, compared to generic models, which houses 13MP+5MP sensors on the back.

Rest of the features and also the design language remains the same. It sports a 5.99-inch full HD+ screen, metal-clad shell on the back with a fingerprint sensor in the middle.

Under the hood, it comes with pure Android Oreo, Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor, 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage, dual camera on the back and an 8MP front snapper with face unlock capability.

The USP of the device is its battery. It comes packed with a massive 5,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to last two days under mixed usage.

I had the opportunity to review the device for close to a month and the Zenfone Max Pro did not disappoint all. It is one of most if not the best cost-effective phone in the mid-range segment. With the scarce availability of popular Redmi Note 5 Pro, this Asus mobile is the best alternative to the Xiaomi device.

Key specifications of Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1):

Models Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1) Display 5.99-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) IPS screen with 2.5D (front) curved glass 1500:1 contrast ratio

85% NTSC colour gamut

Brightness: 450 nits

Aspect ratio: 18:8 full view OS Android Oreo 8.1 OS Processor 64-bit class 14nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core GPU Adreno 509 RAM 3GB/4GB/6GB Storage 32GB/64GB (eMCP) + expandable up to 1TB via microSD card Camera Main: 13MP (1.12µm, F2.2 aperture)+ 5MP dedicated Bokeh camera (1.12µm, F2.4 aperture), phase detection autofocus, LED flash, HDR, 9 filters, 9 scenes, beauty, portrait mode, Bokeh mode, 4K video recording, full HD video recording (30/60 fps), HD (30 fps)

6GB RAM model: 16MP+5MP dual camera on the back

Front: 8MP (1.0µm/ F2.2 aperture) with soft light LED flash, Bokeh mode, HDR, 9 filters, 9 scenes, beauty, portrait mode Battery 5,000mAh with fast charging capability Up to 35 days of 4G standby

Up to 42 hours of 3G talk time

Up to 12 hours of gaming

Up to 199 hours of music playback

Up to 28 hours of Wi-Fi web browsing Network 4G-LTE (Cat. 4) Add-ons Dual-SIM slots + dedicated microSD card, fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n), micro USB port, 5-magnet loudspeaker, dual microphones, 2nd gen NXP SMART amplifier, A-GPS, GLONASS, Dimensions 159.0 x 76.0 x 8.46 mm Weight 180g Colors Black/ Gray Price 3GB RAM + 32GB storage: Rs 10,999

4GB RAM + 64GB storage: Rs 12,999

6GB RAM + 64GB storage: Rs 14,999

