Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 is one of the best options for sub-Rs 15,000 smartphones in India right now, and a new variant of the handset is promising more power at an affordable cost. The Zenfone Max Pro M1 with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage was spotted on Flipkart for Rs 14,999 on the same day the 3GB and 4GB RAM variants went on sale. However, the high-end variant isn't available online yet.

But the very fact that it has made an appearance online gives potential buyers of the Zenfone Max Pro M1 a reason to wait. The product page for the new variant appears to be under development, which means Asus could launch the new variant soon. Besides the attractive price point, higher RAM and storage, there's another surprise for buyers who would wait for the new variant.

As per Smartprix, which spotted the listing, the 6GB variant of the Zenfone Max Pro M1 boasts upgraded cameras with 16MP and 5MP dual camera setup at the back. The front camera also suggests a significant bump from 8MP to 16MP. With these upgrades, the Zenfone Max Pro M1 poses a stiff competition for Xiaomi's Redmi Note 5 Pro.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro's 6GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 16,999. The handset comes with 12MP+5MP dual cameras at the back and a 20MP front snapper. Comparing these settings against the Asus smartphone suggests the Zenfone Max Pro M1 to gain an edge with Rs 2,000 savings.

The rest of the specs of Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 appear to be the same as the 3GB and 4GB RAM variants, which are available for Rs 10,999 and Rs 12,999, respectively. The handset sports a 5.99-inch Full HD+ display with a Snapdragon 636 chipset and a massive 5,000mAh battery under the hood.

The Asus smartphone also offers a premium feel with its metal unibody design and stock Android experience. There are other standard features including, 4G VoLTE, microSD card, microUSB for charging, rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, 5-magnet loudspeaker and dual microphones.

That said, the Redmi Note 5 Pro doesn't make it easier for Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 to steal all the attention. At Rs 16,999, the Redmi Note 5 Pro 5.99-inch Full HD+ full-screen display, a Snapdragon 636 chipset, a 4,000mAh battery and Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI 9.5.6.

The metallic unibody houses a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner at the back, and there are standard features such as dual SIM card slots, 4G VoLTE support and more. The only problem right now is that you can buy the Redmi Note 5 Pro but the Zenfone Max Pro M1 is yet to be released.