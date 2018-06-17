Technology major Asus has launched Zenfone Ares with top-of-the-line camera hardware. However, the specs of the device are identical to Google Tango smartphone Zenfone AR.

On the bright side, the new Zenfone Ares can be grabbed for TWD 9,990 (approx. Rs 22,553), less than half the price of the Zenfone AR, which by the way came with a launch price of Rs 49,999 in India.

Zenfone Ares features 5.7-inch WQHD screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 quad-core with 6GB/8GB RAM, 32GB/63GB/128GB/256GB internal storage, Android Oreo, 8MP front camera and a 3300mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0.

The highlight of the Asus phone is its feature-rich 23 MP rear shooter. It comes with f/2.0 aperture, 6 P Largan lens m Fix Focus, Auto Focus, 0.03 second laser auto-focus, 32 second long exposure, Close-up macro photography (5 cm), 3X optical zoom / 12X total zoom, 4-axis, 4 stops Optical Image Stabilization for steady photos, Phase Detection AF / 2nd gen Laser AF / Continuous AF

Colour correction (RGB) sensor for the best white balance and natural-looking colours, RAW file support, Blue Glass IR Filter, Zero Shutter Lag, LED flash, Dual-LED real tone flash, 4K video recording.

Furthermore, it also comes with a feature-rich 8MP camera with f/2.0 aperture 85˚ wide-viewing angle, fixed focus, Auto Focus and Dual-LED real tone flash.

It can be noted the Zenfone Ares does not come with Tango features including advanced sensors and computer-vision software developed by Google that enables unique AR (Augmented Reality) user experiences on a smartphone, such as AR gaming, AR utilities, and indoor navigation. And, the phone also supports Google's Daydream platform for high quality, mobile virtual reality and Daydream VR (Virtual Reality) apps. With such top-notch technology, Asus Zenfone AR owners will be able to enjoy the immersive 3D-shopping experience on an e-commerce website.

Having said that, the new Zenfone Ares is still a good phone for its price. As of now, it is available only in Taiwan. There is no word when it will be released in other markets.

Key specifications of Asus Zenfone Ares:

Models Asus Zenfone Ares Display 5.7-inch WQHD (2560x1440p) super AMOLED screen 79% screen-to-body ratio

Tru2life technology for high contrast and outdoor readable

Bluelight Filter for Eye Care

Corning Gorilla® Glass 4 (Super Anti Scratch)

NTSC over 100% /3,000,000 : 1 dynamic contrast Touch: 10-finger capacitive touch

Fingerprint and smudge-resistant oleophobic coating Support glove touch OS Android 7.0 with brand-new ASUS ZenUI 3.0 Processor 2.35GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (Kryo cores x 4) quad-core GPU Adreno 530 RAM 6GB/8GB LPDDR4 Storage 32GB / 64GB / 128GB / 256GB (UFS v2.0), expandable up to 2TB Camera Main: 23MP camera with f/2.0 aperture, 6 P Largan lens m Fix Focus, Auto Focus,

0.03 second laser auto-focus, 32 second long exposure, Close-up macro photography (5 cm), 3X optical zoom / 12X total zoom, 4-axis, 4 stops Optical Image Stabilization for steady photos, 0.03 sec Ultrafast autofocus, Phase Detection AF / 2nd gen Laser AF / Continuous AF, Color correction (RGB) sensor for the best white balance and natural-looking colors, RAW file support, Blue Glass IR Filter, Zero Shutter Lag, LED flash, Dual-LED real tone flash, 4K video recording Front: 8MP camera with f/2.0 aperture 85˚ wide-viewing angle

Fix Focus

Auto Focus

Dual-LED real tone flash Pixel Master 3.0 camera mode Back Light (HDR) Mode, Low Light Mode, Manual Mode (for DSLR-like camera detail settings), Real Time Beautification Mode, Super Resolution Mode (for up to 4X resolution photos), Night Mode, Depth of Field Mode, Photo Effect Mode, Selfie Panorama, Selfie Mode, GIF Animation Mode, Panorama Selfie Mode, Miniature Mode, Time Rewind Mode, Smart Remove Mode, All Smiles Mode, Slow Motion Mode, Time Lapse Mode, Panorama Mode Battery 3300mAh (non-removable) BoostMaster Fast Charging: 60% battery capacity in 39 minutes (18W)

power delivery 2.0

Quick Charge 3.0 Network 4G-LTE Add-ons Fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM (type: nano), Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac; dual-band: 5GHz & 2.4GHz 2x2 MIMO support), A-GPS, GLONASS/BDS, USB Type –C 2.0, 3.5mm audio jack, NFC (Near Field Communication)Audio: Built-in Mono speaker

"New" 5 magnet speaker for up to 40% better performance

ASUS

ASUS SonicMaster 3.0

DTS Headphone:X™ for virtual 7.1 surround sound

Hi-Res Audio 192kHz/24-bit standard that is 4 times better than CD quality

NXP Smart AMP technology delivers up to 4X sound volume Dimensions 158.67 x 77.7 x 4.6 ~ 8.95 mm Weight 170g Colours Leather-like finish: Charcoal Black

Premium-crafted metallic diamond-cut Price TWD 9,990 (approx. Rs 22,553)

