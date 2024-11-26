Asus ExpertBook B5 is the latest offering in the laptop space, with a targeted approach to impress business professionals. Asus ExpertBook B5 (B5404CMA) is a lightweight, business-focused laptop without compromising on performance and reliability. This ultralight laptop, weighs 1.29kg, offering durability - perfect for professionals on the go.

Asus sent us the review unit of the ExpertBook B5, which sits between flagship B9 and entry-level B3 and B1 models. Starting at Rs 1,10,200, the pricing of the ExpertBook B5 range with Ultra 5 processors will vary based on the customer's requirements. The impressions we've shared in this article are based on using the laptop for over a week.

Here's a quick look at key features of the ExpertBook B5:

Design and Display

The ExpertBook B5's display is a strong USP, boasting a 16:10 aspect ratio display with up to WQXGA resolution (2560x1600). It makes up for a huge part of the laptop's design. The display delivers vibrant picture quality and a productivity-focused screen space. The display also supports touchscreen and offers 500-nit brightness. The bezels cannot be ignored, especially at the top and bottom.

Coming to the overall design, the ExpertBook B5 doesn't look extraordinary. But that's not a deal-breaker, as it brings in thoughtful elements suited for comfortable use. The ErgoLift hinge enhances typing comfort and improves cooling, while the spill-resistant keyboard with 1.5mm key travel is designed for all-day productivity.

The laptop is MIL-STD-810H certified, passing rigorous tests for temperature, vibration, and shock resistance. Reinforced components, spill-resistant ports, and a sturdy hinge design ensure the laptop can withstand the rigours of daily use.

Interestingly, the ExpertBook B5 has a lay-flat hinge; it's use case is not regular. However, it is not in a 180-degree lay-flat position, as the centre hinge doesn't let the display rest flat. Since the display supports stylus, this lay-flat position comes in handy. Artists will find great use for this tablet feature in a laptop, as the Asus Pen has precision and accuracy.

In terms of ports, there's no shortage of them. There are full IO ports, including two Thunderbolt 4.0 and USB-C ports for seamless data transfer and to connect up to three 4K monitors.

The top cover has the Asus logo at the center and ExpertBook in the top left corner. It's not the slimmest laptop out there, but the inclusion of ports makes it difficult to trim the thickness. But I'm glad it is not as bulky as it looks.

The full-size keyboard is as on any laptop, but the power button incorporates a fingerprint scanner, which works efficiently. Typing on it gives satisfying feedback with soft presses, making sliding as you type seamless. The trackpad is massive. And the chamfered edge, which is usually to open the top lid, extends to the width of the trackpad, which looks aesthetically pleasing.

Performance

Powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor with AI capabilities, the ExpertBook B5 handles demanding tasks with ease. It supports up to 64GB DDR5 RAM and offers dual M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD slots with up to 2TB storage, ensuring seamless multitasking and ample space for data. The optional Intel Arc graphics provide a boost for graphics-intensive applications. The laptop comes with an Intel Ultra 7 155U CPU with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage.

Having used the laptop as a daily driver for all tasks, including web research, social media, multimedia streaming, and some Premiere Pro editing for YouTube shorts clips. At any given time, there would be 15–17 tabs open in a browser, and Word files to research and document. The laptop kept up with the tasks, and there were no instances of any lags or freezing. The trackpad is extremely sensitive, but it's nothing like a few simple settings cannot fix.

I even used the laptop for conference calls or to attend product briefings, and the AI powered noise cancelling managed to suppress the noise around me even when I'm at home. But that's not even the best part. The video quality is impressive, and the AI integration makes sure my face is entered and the focus is on the eyes. You'd have to try it to see just how good that is.

Security

The ExpertBook B5 shines in enterprise security with features like a fingerprint sensor, IR camera, TPM 2.0, and optional smart card reader. It also supports Asus Control Center for remote IT management, making it ideal for corporate environments. In line with other models, Asus ExpertBook B5 has a webcam shield, which puts minds at ease. There's also a Kensington Nano Security Slot to avoid theft.

Verdict

Asus ExpertBook B5 strikes a perfect balance between performance, portability, and durability, making it a standout choice for professionals and businesses. With premium build quality, reliable battery life, it positions itself as a versatile tool for modern work environments.

Pros:

Lightweight and durable design

Impressive battery life and fast charging

Enterprise-grade security features

Strong performance with Intel Core Ultra processors

Cons:

Pricey

Familiar design

The Asus ExpertBook B5 proves to be more than just a laptop; it's a reliable companion for work, travel, and productivity. There's nothing extraordinary about the ExpertBook B5, but it is built to last without bells and whistles.