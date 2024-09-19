ASUS has unveiled the all-new ExpertBook P5405 laptop. This new device marks a leap forward in AI-powered computing for businesses, integrating cutting-edge Intel Core Ultra processors (Series 2) and ASUS AI ExpertMeet tools. The ExpertBook P5405 aims to provide advanced technology solutions that enhance work experiences and productivity.

The ExpertBook P5405 is equipped with AI ExpertMeet tools that transform online meetings into a seamless, efficient experience. These tools include AI transcript, AI translation, AI subtitles, assisted meeting summaries, AI camera, AI noise canceling, and business watermarks. These features are designed to streamline communication, reduce misunderstandings, and increase productivity during online meetings.

The laptop's performance is powered by Intel's latest processor, which boasts up to 47 NPU TOPS and up to 115 total platform TOPS of performance. This high-performance capability makes the ExpertBook P5405 an ideal device for running AI applications.

Revolutionizing Business Security

Security is a paramount concern in today's digital age, and ASUS has addressed this concern head-on with the ExpertBook P5405. The laptop provides multilayered security extending to the BIOS level, including advanced features like Secure Boot and a discrete Trusted Platform Module (TPM) to guard against unauthorized interventions at startup. It also offers an optional SafeGuard Backup tool, which securely backs up important data with encrypted protection.

In a strategic partnership with McAfee, ASUS has pre-installed McAfee+ Premium Individual Unlimited on the ExpertBook P5405 model, free for one year globally. This ensures that users are protected from potential cyber threats. ASUS understands the importance of after-sales service and has addressed this by providing a standard international warranty for the ExpertBook P5405, which includes coverage for the adapter.

For added assurance and flexibility, ASUS offers a range of extended service packs with a validity of up to five years. This ensures that users have peace of mind and can rely on ASUS for any service needs.

Sustainability and Availability

In line with global sustainability efforts, ASUS has integrated eco-friendly practices into the design and manufacturing of the ExpertBook P5405. The laptop utilizes industrial recycled aluminum alloy and post-consumer recycled steel, minimizing its environmental impact. This is a pioneering move in the tech industry, with ASUS being one of the first to use recycled magnets in commercial laptops.

The ASUS ExpertBook P5405 is set to be available for purchase in India during the fourth quarter of 2024. This aligns with ASUS's commitment to expanding its reach and providing advanced tech solutions to businesses and professionals globally.

