Asus ROG gaming laptops maintain a prominent grip in its niche sector. Joining the powerful legion is the all-new ROG Strix Scar 17, which packs top-of-the-line specs to fulfil gamers' needs for raw power. On paper, the Strix Scar 17 packs a punch; but does it live up to the hype?

For those unaware, here's exactly what the ROG Strix Scar 17 packs in terms of power.

Display: 17.3-inch, 2560x1440 pixels, 240Hz, IPS panel (non-touch)

CPU: 2.5Hz AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX

RAM: 32GB

SSD: 1TB

Graphics memory: 16GB

Graphics processor: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090

Network: Wi-Fi 6E

Dimensions: 0.92 by 15.5 by 11.1 inches

Weight: 6.6 lbs (2.99kg)

OS: Windows 11

Let's dive deeper, shall we? In full disclosure, we've had this laptop for a brief period of little over 10 days and ran a course of a select few games among other activities.

Don't fix if ain't broke. That's the philosophy Asus lives by for the Scar 17's 2023 edition's design and it's quite alright. From the moment you start the machine to right up till you run your favourite game, the machine's design is just what you need. The colourful RGB lighting may be what catches your eye, but the positioning of the keys, the place to rest the wrist, and the ease of manoeuvrability is what makes the real difference.

The ROG Strix Scar has all the sharp elements that shout gaming. The build quality is solid and the signature ROG design everywhere gives away an impressive vibe. But carrying it around is not as easy as your regular laptop, but portable element is what sets the gaming laptop apart from a proper gaming PC setup. If you can carry that extra weight of nearly 3 kgs plus that bulky charging brick, you should be good. But even a normal backpack isn't suitable for this laptop, as you'll need a special bag sturdy enough to carry such a weight.

The LED strip along the base and the RGB backlit keyboard is an essential gaming element. But that ROG logo at the back of the laptop, which lights up when in use, is what we loved. The lighting is an eye-candy, but using that keyboard gives an elevated sense of satisfaction. The attention to detail is amazing as you'd realise when every key lights up individually. The customisable RGB lighting should match every gamer's needs.

Backing up that brilliant keyboard is an XL-sized trackpad. For gamers, an external mouse is recommended for FPS games, but you can work without one in case of racing games. The trackpad is nothing above average, you can always adjust the sensitivity to match your finger touch.

Complimenting that gaming setup is a large 17-inch screen, which is simply mind-blowing. At QHD resolution and 240Hz refresh rate, the graphics rendered on that large panel is as smooth as butter sliding on a hot pan. The display is just ideal for demanding gamers who'd like to push the GPU to its limits. The display is capable enough to match the high gaming horsepower. The visibility is everything while gaming and the matte finish on that high-resolution screen certainly gives an edge.

On the connectivity front, the ROG Strix Scar 17 punches above its weight. There are two USB Type-A ports on the right and nothing on the left. Wondering where all those ports are? Well, that's what we love. All the essential ports are at the back, including the LAN, which is the ideal spot. There are also two USB Type-C with USB4 support, HDMI port and power jack. The high-speed and stable internet connection, both over LAN as well as WiFi, ensures uninterrupted gaming.

Turn over the laptop, and you'll have a glimpse of the integrated cooling tech. For intense gaming, an intense cooling setup is essential and that's what the Strix Scar 17 offers. The laptop has upgraded liquid metal on both the CPU and GPU, and a vapor chamber, which kept the temperatures in check even without an external cooling pad. The heat dissipation was done fairly well, but you'll feel the heat during long gaming sessions, not if you are placing the laptop on a table.

Backing that sophisticated setup is some real performance, capable of matching the top-tier demands. Graphics-intense gaming is a breeze, but other tasks like rendering videos edited on Premiere Pro are handled with ease. Though we didn't notice any major difference in time taken to render, editing the video on the Premiere Pro and photos using Photoshop was absolute fun. The lags we encountered on our customised PC setup were not mimicked in the Strix Scar 17. Gaming may be a huge part of the laptop, but other heavy tasks like editing or compressing videos, browsing the internet, typing lengthy reviews, were are done without any hiccups. Clearly, the Strix Scar 17 is capable of handling anything you throw at it.

Though the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 has a lot of things going its way, the battery isn't one of them. We barely made it beyond 3 hours of continuous use with a fully-charged machine. That's a shocker. Moreover, the laptop uses 16A plug, so we didn't have many slots around to keep it running while connected to power. Finding a compatible plug point is another hastle, unless you carry a convertor plug. This may be a bummer for gamers and creators alike. But you can turn off the RGB lights and use it at required brightness to add a few extra minutes. But don't expect a vast difference.

In conclusion, the Strix Scar 17 is a high-performing gaming asset which caters to creators as well with its raw power. The impressive design and display, unparalleled performance, the stunning RGB lighting and the customisable factor and reliable connectivity make a strong case for the laptop.

Everything aside, the Strix Scar 17 (G733PZ-LL046WS) is priced at Rs 269,990. Yes, that's the price you've to pay to stand out in the crowd of gaming laptop space. It sure comes down to being able to afford such a pricey machine, but then there's the factor of low-battery. Also, this space may be niche, but not without options worth exploring.