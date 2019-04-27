Famous astrologer Greenstone Lobo has made an announcement that will disappoint all those Indian cricket fans who believe in his soothsaying abilities. He has predicted that India won't win the upcoming ICC 2019 Cricket World Cup. The main reason cited by him for this prophecy is the birth year of India captain Virat Kohli.

Lobo, who is an astrologer that claims to use scientific methods in his calculations, said that if Virat Kohli had been born in 1986 or 1987, he would have been likely to lead his side to triumph. However, Kohli was born in 1988 and hence, would have to face disappointment, as per the analysis of the Mumbai-based astrologer.

Pining for accuracy

In fact, so keen was Lobo to foresee better prospects for the Indian team that he called Kohli's coach, Rajkumar Sharma to enquire if the cricketer was actually older than his declared age. "I called Virat's childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma, and explained my worry that India might not win the World Cup in 2019 if Virat was indeed born in 1988. I hoped desperately that I would get 1986 or 1987 as the real year of the Indian captain's birth. He remained silent for a moment before whispering a yes," narrated the famed soothsayer.

Out of luck MSD

But if one presumes that Kohli's birthdate is the only impediment to India's success, he would be wrong. In another stunning astrological revelation, Lobo said that even the presence of Mahendra Singh Dhoni would prevent India from bringing the cup home.

"Yes, we could have won the World Cup if the team had no Dhoni," was another blunt statement made by Lobo during this interaction with the media.

This pronouncement, which will infuriate the fans of the former skipper, was also born out of the horoscopic analysis done by the astrologer. "I have the utmost respect for Dhoni, the batsman. However, even though I may not like it much myself, I need to speak objectively from the perspective of an Indian astrologer and I can see that Dhoni's presence in the 2019 Indian squad could well rob India's another great chance to win a World Cup. Dhoni always had the luck but now is not his time," said Lobo.

Winning the 10-team tournament which would involve every team playing each other would be a hard enough task for the men-in-blue. But if you believe in the predictive powers of horoscopic tables, it is impossible.