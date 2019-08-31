Retired Indian Army officer Mohammad Sanaullah, who grabbed the spotlight after being declared an illegal foreigner in Assam for failing to comply with the rules of NRC or National Register of Citizens, was left out of the final NRC list published on Saturday, August 31.

"I was not expecting my name to be in the list as my case is still pending in the High Court, I have full faith in the judiciary and I'm confident that I will get justice," Sanaullah told news agency ANI.

The Kargil war veteran was sent to a detention centre last month after he failed to prove his Indian citizenship. "In 2008, an inquiry office initiated the case. Till 2018 I was not aware of it. When my name didn't appear in the NRC, I got to know that a case is pending in my name. Then I went for a trial and faced the process," Sanaullah said. Sanaullah lost the case back in May following which he was taken to the detention centre in Goalpara district.

However, Sanaullah was granted interim bail on June 8. The war veteran thanked the Guwahati High Court for granting him bail. "I am an Indian and will remain an Indian," he said.

Sanaullah's three children were also left out of the final NRC list. His wife was able to make it to the list.

The final NRC list, which came 13 months after the Complete Draft NRC was published on July 30, 2018, left out more than 19 lakh people from the register. 3.11 crore out of 3.29 crore made it to the crucial citizens' list. This is the second citizens' list published in the country after 1951.

Prateek Hajela, State Coordinator, NRC said, "A total of 3,11,21,004 persons found eligible for inclusion in final NRC leaving out 19,06,657 persons including those who did not submit their claims. Those not satisfied with the outcome can file an appeal before Foreigners Tribunals."

Not in Assam NRC final list? Here's what you can do

People, who have been excluded from the final NRC list, will now have to file appeals in the Foreigners' Tribunals and also provide documentary evidence, showing that they meet the citizenship requirements of the National Register of Citizens.

The cut-off date for citizenship under Assam NRC is March 25, 1971. This means that anybody who was born in the state of Assam before this date, or whose parents were born in Assam before this date and had their names registered in the voters' list, will be eligible to be included in the NRC. But, if one fails to provide documentary evidence for this, they will be excluded from NRC.

However, people can also approach the Guwahati High Court or even the Supreme Court in case they are not satisfied with the response of the Foreigners Tribunal.