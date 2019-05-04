In yet another shocking incident, a minor girl in Hailakandi district of Assam was kidnapped and molested by two men. The incident was recorded on camera.

A video has come out that shows a man molesting a girl, while another person recorded it on camera. According to reports, the 14-year-old girl was abducted by two men while she was on her way back from a Madrassa.

The two men, who are reportedly known to the girl, allegedly took her to a deserted area, and molested her. The girl in the video can be seen screaming and trying to fight back, but the culprit refuses to let her go. He is even seen laughing on the camera while committing the heinous crime.

The girl's family has reportedly filed a case against the two men – identified as Ashique Uddin Majumdar and Rafiq Uddin Majumdar. The police are searching for the culprits but no arrests were made till this story was filed.

A few days ago, another similar incident was reported from Hojai district of Assam where a minor was raped by five men, and the crime was recorded on camera. The video had gone viral on Whatsapp. While the victim did not tell anyone about the incident, a case was filed after her family came to know about the video. Soon after the FIR, police took action, and nabbed the culprits.