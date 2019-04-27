One minor girl was reportedly gang-raped by five men at Hojai district in Assam. The culprits not only raped her, but also recorded the entire incident on camera, and posted on social media.

According to reports, the victim was attacked when she was going to a relative's house with her brother-in-law. The incident happened on March 25, but came to light only after the video went viral on social media.

As reported, the five men attacked her and her brother-in-law, dragged the victim to a nearby forest area, raped her and recorded it on mobile cameras. While the victim and her brother-in-law did not tell anyone about it, her family filed an FIR on April 23 after they came to know about the incident through the viral video.

Police have already nabbed four of the accused – Sahid Ahmed, Dilwar Hussain, Gulab Hussain and Abdul Alim. One of the accused is still absconding.

This heinous act has irked the locals, who have demanded strict action against the culprits. "This is not the first time that such a gruesome incident took place in our area. We want justice for the girl. Police should arrest the culprits at the earliest and ensure the safety and protection of women and girls," Time8 quoted a local as saying.