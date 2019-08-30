In an appalling incident of suicide, a woman allegedly jumped off the terrace of her Mumbai apartment in Oshiwara on Thursday (August 29) night. The deceased, identified as Pearl Punjabi, was an aspiring actress.

Punjabi, who was in her early twenties, had been struggling to get into the world of cinema for a very long time but was not successful.

Speaking about the mishap, Bipin Kumar Thakur, a security guard working at the Oshiwara apartment, said that the incident happened between 12:15 and 12:30 am on Thursday. "There was some noise, I thought somebody was shouting on the road. We went there to check what was happening. When I came back, I heard sounds from the third floor where she lived," the guard said.

Oshiwara police reportedly said that the woman was mentally disturbed and she used to fight with her mother a lot. A few days back, the girl had allegedly tried to commit suicide twice but was saved in time.

An investigation into the case is underway.

In another similar incident earlier this month, a Marathi TV actor allegedly strangulated her teenage daughter and then hanged herself in Kalwa area of Mumbai. The woman, identified as Pradnya Parkar, was under extreme stress and hence she killed her 17-year-old daughter Shruti and herself. The incident happened when the woman's husband had gone to the gym. On returning back, he found the door of the flat locked from inside. When it was broken open, the bodies of Pradnya and Shruti were found.