Baadshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan is giving maximum time to his fans by interacting with them. Just two days ago he celebrated his birthday and thanked fans for showering him with love. And today the actor supposed his fans by hosting a quick 15 minutes #AskSRK session.

On Saturday, Shah Rukh Khan surprised his fans by hosting an impromptu AMA (ask me anything) session on Twitter. During the interaction, Shah Rukh Khan answered fans' questions related to working with Deepika Padukone, kind words for Salman Khan, and his bond with Akshay Kumar. He revealed what he is playing currently on PlayStation, what makes him so hot! and much more. SRK charmed fans with his witty responses. SRK gave us the best weekend ever, indeed!

Check out all his witty answers that will surely blow your mind!

King Khan began #AskSRK on Saturday and stated, "We all wake up with questions....today I woke up with answers! So thought maybe we could do a #AskSRK for 15 minutes...if you have time to spare please ask."

Scores of fans flocked to SRK's Twitter account and asked him all sorts of questions, SRK obliged them by answering most of them.

It started with a fan asking him "Why are you so hot #asksrk?"

Peri peri sauce with chicken helps…I think. https://t.co/1AhYMhmpQY — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 5, 2022

On Kardashians style reality show

A fan asked, @iamsrk if you and your family had a TV show like the Kardashians, what would it be called? #AskSRK."

It will never happen we are a very private family….but Khandaan I guess??! https://t.co/vI32JrMThl — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 5, 2022

About Salman Khan

A fan asked, "One Word About Salman Khan @BeingSalmanKhan."

Awesome and very kind ( sorry two words) but bhai hai na https://t.co/tUvmcOE1RX — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 5, 2022

On AbRam's reaction to seeing fans outside Mannat onSRK's birthday

A fan asked Shah Rukh Khan about the love he got on his 57th birthday. "What was your reaction when you saw so many fans celebrating your birthday outside Mannat? Asked the fans.

He is a kindly child and feels happy so many people come to say hello to his dad… https://t.co/mjICl32kU8 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 5, 2022

The film was shot in parts during covid so it was really lovely to be working with all my friends in Pathan…great happiness https://t.co/r1GPJ5d5pM — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 5, 2022

Lots of questions been asked before so try and choose ones I haven’t answered before….it’s that simple https://t.co/3iQneduLyV — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 5, 2022

It’s been years because of Covid restrictions so it was really nice to see people come to visit. https://t.co/RL8MGcIgs6 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 5, 2022

Let's take a look at the tweets from fans and their questions or comments about Shah Rukh Khan and his witty and lovely replies where he talked about Akshay Kumar, Vijay and Deepika Padukone

About Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham

A fan asked him about Akshay Kumar "Say something about my fav and my inspiration Akshay Kumar #AskSRK."

He is a wonderful friend for years now…and hard working to the core. https://t.co/aoR1DBXLuC — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 5, 2022

About Deepika Padukone, someone asked, "how's it like working with Deepika? you both are my favourites #AskSRK ."

Apart from her amazing capabilities as an actor and star…the calming effect that she has on the whole film is amazing… https://t.co/dXS4Q9U74k — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 5, 2022

Known John for years was a pleasure to work with him. One of the most mild and well mannered person https://t.co/yrs2eOHEn5 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 5, 2022

On his favourite colour

A fan asked SRK, "A black for night n white for day .. did u plan the outfits or it just happened?? Just curious.. u look amazing in all colours #askSRK."

I normally just wear black or white https://t.co/734ddazvpP — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 5, 2022

He is really cool guy…films happen when they happen so…if they have to they will. https://t.co/me3xGJmZoC — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 5, 2022

Take a look at other responses from SRK

Nahi…ha ha…itna lonely toh nahi hoon… https://t.co/M8X6VIWZo0 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 5, 2022

So sorry man. But akele mein bhi film acchi hi lagegi…don’t worry. https://t.co/jKAtCcQi5m — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 5, 2022

Lots of questions been asked before so try and choose ones I haven’t answered before….it’s that simple https://t.co/3iQneduLyV — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 5, 2022

Yash Raj Studio ha ha https://t.co/pQr8BxJ2lu — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 5, 2022

One has to believe that good will always outweigh the bad… https://t.co/OOkCyWFt21 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 5, 2022

I think I have become less wanting to do everything in a rush…. https://t.co/6JDqnIATSZ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 5, 2022

Learning Fortnite from the little one… https://t.co/KtWUfk4VyD — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 5, 2022

Insha Allah. Would be so much fun feel so proud and happy when India is doing well in sports. https://t.co/zFJMY2ogyU — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 5, 2022

Very very hard working and hands on with everything. Too much fun… https://t.co/NtDmfatIAH — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 5, 2022

It’s like coming back home… https://t.co/xzgpdMd0uE — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 5, 2022

I gear up and finish it as fast as possible https://t.co/KdMkdebzNx — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 5, 2022

Burj Khalifa team is always very loving and makes me feel at home whenever I am there and in my birthday!! https://t.co/bf4sUYz2ap — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 5, 2022

Done now. All asking when I am coming to their cities…will try and do as and when schedule allows. Sorry didn’t reply to all…but…it becomes difficult. Thank u again and have a good day all. Love u — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 5, 2022

Work front

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Pathaan which releases on January 25, 2023, Jawan on June 2, 2023, and Dunki is slated to release on December 22, 2023. The teaser of SRK starter Pathaan was released on his birthday.

