Elon Musk says $8 monthly fee for Twitter blue tick; KRK, Vivek Agnihotri react Close
Elon Musk says $8 monthly fee for Twitter blue tick; KRK, Vivek Agnihotri react

Baadshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan is giving maximum time to his fans by interacting with them. Just two days ago he celebrated his birthday and thanked fans for showering him with love. And today the actor supposed his fans by hosting a quick 15 minutes #AskSRK session.

On Saturday, Shah Rukh Khan surprised his fans by hosting an impromptu AMA (ask me anything) session on Twitter. During the interaction, Shah Rukh Khan answered fans' questions related to working with Deepika Padukone, kind words for Salman Khan, and his bond with Akshay Kumar. He revealed what he is playing currently on PlayStation, what makes him so hot! and much more. SRK charmed fans with his witty responses. SRK gave us the best weekend ever, indeed! 

srk

Check out all his witty answers that will surely blow your mind!

King Khan began #AskSRK on Saturday and stated, "We all wake up with questions....today I woke up with answers! So thought maybe we could do a #AskSRK for 15 minutes...if you have time to spare please ask."

Scores of fans flocked to SRK's Twitter account and asked him all sorts of questions, SRK obliged them by answering most of them.

It started with a fan asking him "Why are you so hot #asksrk?"

To which he replied, 'Peri peri sauce with chicken helps...I think."

On Kardashians style reality show

A fan asked, @iamsrk if you and your family had a TV show like the Kardashians, what would it be called? #AskSRK."

He replied, "It will never happen we are a very private family....but Khandaan I guess??"

About Salman Khan

A fan asked, "One Word About Salman Khan @BeingSalmanKhan."

He replied, "Awesome and very kind ( sorry two words) but bhai hai na."

On AbRam's reaction to seeing fans outside Mannat onSRK's birthday

A fan asked Shah Rukh Khan about the love he got on his 57th birthday. "What was your reaction when you saw so many fans celebrating your birthday outside Mannat? Asked the fans.

SRK replied, "It's been years because of Covid restrictions so it was really nice to see people come to visit."

As questions were pouring in from all corners of the world. SRK mentioned, "Lots of questions been asked before so try and choose ones I haven't answered before....it's that simple."

Let's take a look at the tweets from fans and their questions or comments about Shah Rukh Khan and his witty and lovely replies where he talked about Akshay Kumar, Vijay and Deepika Padukone 

About Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham

A fan asked him about Akshay Kumar "Say something about my fav and my inspiration Akshay Kumar #AskSRK."

To this, SRK replied, "He is a wonderful friend for years nowâ€¦and hard working to the core ."

About Deepika Padukone, someone asked, "how's it like working with Deepika? you both are my favourites #AskSRK ."

SRK tweeted back, "Apart from her amazing capabilities as an actor and the calming effect that she has on the whole film is amazing ."

On his favourite colour

A fan asked SRK, "A black for night n white for day .. did u plan the outfits or it just happened?? Just curious.. u look amazing in all colours #askSRK."

He replied, "I normally just wear black or white."

Take a look at other responses from SRK

Work front

On the work front,  Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Pathaan which releases on January 25, 2023, Jawan on June 2, 2023, and Dunki is slated to release on December 22, 2023. The teaser of SRK starter Pathaan was released on his birthday.  

Also Read

i hai na

 