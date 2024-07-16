Malayalam music director Ramesh Narayanan is facing backlash, as he refused to receive an award from actor Asif Ali during a trailer launch ceremony.

The incident happened on June 15, during the trailer launch ceremony of Manorathangal, an anthology film based on multiple books by legendary writer MT Vasudevan Nair.

Ramesh Narayan facing backlash

During the event, the anchor called Asif Ali on stage to give a memento to Ramesh Narayan. However, Ramesh received the award without looking at the face of Asif, and later, the musician called acclaimed filmmaker Jayaraj to hand over the memento to him.

Visuals of this video soon went viral on online spaces, and netizens have started lashing out at the musician for such an act.

"Extremely unprofessional behaviour by Ramesh Narayan towards Asif Ali. The anchor mistakenly referred to Ramesh as Santosh Narayanan and this seems to have triggered his ego," said a social media user.

Ramesh Narayan says he did not insult Asif Ali

Meanwhile, Ramesh Narayan clarified that he did not insult Asif Ali, and his act was unintended.

The anchor addressed me incorrectly as Santhosh Narayanan and Asif immediately approached me and handed over the award. Before I could correct the anchor, Asif handed over the award and left without greeting me," said Ramesh Narayan, Kerala Kaumudi reported.

He added: "Indeed, I didn't make eye contact with Asif because I was caught in the total gaffe. It was then I called Jayaraj and made him give me the award. I have not insulted Asif Ali.

The musician also noted that social media users are blatantly attacking him without understanding the fact.

"Today morning, I received a message from Jayaraj apologizing for the gaffe at the event. I am very sad that the cyber attacks are intensifying against me without caring to learn about the facts," added the musician.

On the acting front, Asif Ali is currently enjoying the success of his latest release 'Thalavan' directed by Jis Joy. The film was an investigative thriller, and it also featured Biju Menon in another crucial role.

According to reports, Thalavan will have its OTT release in September.