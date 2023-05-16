Despite a wide array of box-office bombs in theaters, the Malayalam film industry has something to rejoice about now, as Jude Anthany Joseph's latest directorial venture 2018 has now entered the elite Rs.100 crore club.

According to the latest updates, the gross worldwide collection of the movie has already crossed Rs.100 crore. However, it is still unclear regarding the box-office collection it made from Kerala alone.

It was Unni Mukundan's Malikappuram that hit the Rs.100 crore club previously. Before Malikappuram, Mohanlal's Pulimurugan and Lucifer had also entered this prestigious club.

Interestingly, 2018 entered the Rs.100 crore club within 10 days, which means this survival thriller has become the fastest movie to achieve this feat in Mollywood.

Everyone is a hero

2018 portrays the story of the deadly Kerala floods that happened five years back and how Keralites survived themselves from the mouth of death.

The film which came under the tagline "Everyone is a Hero" stars Tovino Thomas, Kuchakko Boban, Asif Ali, Narain, Lal, Vineeth Sreenivasan, and Sudheesh in the lead roles. 2018 is produced by Venu Kunnappilly, C. K. Padma Kumar, and Anto Joseph.

Recently, a section of online users had claimed that 2018 has tried to diminish the role of the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government during the time of floods. However, the current box-office figures show that these campaigns have not worked with common moviegoers.

Entering the Rs.200 crore club

According to local media outlets, Lucifer is the only movie which has collected Rs.200 crores at the box-office. Industry experts believe that 2018 will soon surpass this figure in the coming weeks, as the film's bookings, even on weekdays are going strong.

Meanwhile, unofficial reports claim that Jude Anthany Joseph is now busy with the pre-production works of a movie featuring Mohanlal in the lead role.