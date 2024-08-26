Thalavan, starring Asif Ali and Biju Menon was one of the biggest hits in the Malayalam film industry this year.

A highly engaging thriller, Thalavan received unanimously positive reviews from audiences and critics, and it collected more than Rs.30 crores at the box-office.

Thalavan OTT release date is here

The latest news about the film is regarding the finalization of its OTT streaming date.

According to reports, Thalavan will be released on SonyLiv on September 10, two days earlier than the previous release plan.

The release of Thalavan also coincides with the Onam festival in Kerala, offering fans of Asif Ali a much-needed treat.

Thalavan: All you need to know

Thalavan is directed by Jis Joy, who has previously worked with Asif Ali in hit movies including Sunday Holiday, Bicycle Thieves, and Vijay Superum Pournamiyum.

Thalavan is basically a police procedural thriller that showcases the life of two officers Inspector Jayashankar (Biju Menon), and Sub Inspector (Karthik).

Things take a new turn in their lives when a corpse is discovered in Jayashankar's house. Karthik is in charge of the investigation, and the remaining part of the story showcases the unveiling of some hidden secrets.

The screenplay of the movie is written by Anand Thevarkatt and Sarath Perumbavoor. Upon release, audiences lauded these writers, and noted that the tight and engaging plot have played a crucial role in determining the success of the movie.

The cinematography of Thalavan is handled by Sharan Velayudhan, while the music is composed by acclaimed musician Deepak Dev.

The film was released in theaters across Kerala on May 24. Thalavan enjoyed a successful theatrical run of 65-day in theaters, surpassing the typical 40-day window before moving to digital platforms.

According to reports, the OTT release date of the movie was delayed, as audiences were rushing to theaters to enjoy the movie on the big screen.