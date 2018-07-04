The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Tuesday named its 524-member contingent for the upcoming Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang, Indonesia.

The contingent comprises 277 men and 247 women who will participate in 36 sports disciplines.

The athletics team has the most number of participants with 52 members. The country has also selected members for eight new sports, where athletes have shown promise – Karate, Kurash, Pencak Silat, Roller Skating, Sambo, Sepaktakraw, Triathlon and Soft Tennis.

Other disciplines India will participate in are — Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Basketball, Boxing, Bowling, Canoe-Kayak (Sprint), Canoe-Kayak (Slalom), Cycling, Equestrian, Fencing, Gymnastics, Golf, Handball, Hockey, Judo, Kabaddi, Rowing, Sailing, Shooting, Squash, Aquatics - Swimming, Aquatics - Diving, Tennis, Taekwondo, Table Tennis, Volleyball, Weightlifting, Wrestling and Wushu.

I would like to wish all the 524 members of the Indian contingent the very best for the 18th Asian Games to be held at Jakarta Palembang 2018. The contingent has been selected keeping in mind the Indian Olympic Association's long-term vision of preparing and encouraging the most deserving athletes for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics based on them attaining qualification criteria. Rajeev Mehta, Secretary General, IOA

In June, the IOA had submitted a provisional list to the Union Sports Ministry comprising of 2,370 athletes and officials combined. The list has now been reduced to 524 after athletes have attained the qualification criteria in their respective disciplines for the 2018 games.

In the last Asian Games, held in 2014 in Incheon, the Indian contingent featured a total of 541 athletes competing across 28 disciplines.