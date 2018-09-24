The only moment which went in favour of Pakistan on Sunday in the super four clash against India was when Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss and elected to bat first.

The Indian bowlers never allowed them to break free and strangled the batsmen as Pakistan huffed and puffed to 237. It was still considered to be a par score on a slightly sluggish surface, but then the Indian openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma swatted aside any such apprehension by stitching a partnership of 210 runs for the first wicket.

Ever since they have been paired up at the top of the order, Rohit and Dhawan have been an embodiment of consistency and the duo broke multiple records in Dubai.

Go past Kohli-Rohit record

Their 210-run stand for the first wicket was their highest so far. In the process, they zoomed past the pair of Kohli and Rohit to become India's 5th best partners in accumulating runs for India in ODIs.

The duo also completed 500 runs for India this year and have become the 3rd pair to reach this feat in 2018. After an iffy start against Hong Kong, they have now put together three consecutive 50 plus stand in three innings. Also, they now share 13 century partnerships in ODIs.

"The plan was not to lose wickets in the first 10 overs and you might not get runs easily early on Rohit played an amazing knock today and he's very good at converting those 50s into 100s and that's something I've learnt from him. It's good that we both value our wicket. Last game we both scored runs but didn't have the hunger and we knew we shouldn't be missing out on big knocks and I'm glad we did the job for the team today," Dhawan said after the match.

Dhawan was also adjudged the man of the match for his stellar display.