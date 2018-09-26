India opener KL Rahul conceded he shouldn't have used the Decision Review System (DRS) after getting out on 60 during India's chase of 253 in their tied Asia Cup Super Four match against Afghanistan on Tuesday.

Rahul and Ambati Rayudu got India off to a blazing start in their pursuit of 253, but then Rayudu tried to tee off against Mohammed Nabi and holed out at long on.

Rashid Khan troubled Rahul at the other hand, and the Karnataka batsman tried to negate it by playing a reverse-sweep, which did not according to plan as he missed the ball and was trapped in front of the stumps.

However, he took the DRS and it proved to be a bad move as the ball-tracking showed Rahul dead in front.

India paid heavily for this move as first MS Dhoni and then Dinesh Karthik were unlucky to be given out but could challenge the decision as it had already been used up.

'I felt I was struck outside the line'

"It's very tricky when you have just one review with you. Obviously, looking back at it, I felt like I shouldn't have taken the review but at that time, in the middle, I felt like maybe I was struck outside and I wanted to take that chance," Rahul said at the post-match press conference.

Rahul insisted that he has learnt an important lesson from Tuesday's episode and that it would help him deal with similar situations better in the future.

"Sometimes you can sit back here and review the review you took. We learn with it. The shot I played, the review that I took, I'll have to go back and maybe if it happens again I'll be in a better position to know," he further added.

After a bright start, India looked on course to chase the target down without any fuss, but the pitch slowed down and it started taking turn, making batting tough for the middle and lower order.

"It is hard for middle order batsmen to come in and get the runs going. I think DK (Dinesh Karthik) played really well and in the end, Jadeja and Deepak put up a decent fight," Rahul said.

With Ravindra Jadeja on strike, India needed seven runs in the final over with only one wicket in hand.

Rashid held his nerve and delivered an almost perfect over as he got rid of Jadeja in the fifth ball to ensure Afghanistan finished with a tie.