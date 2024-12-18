Ravichandran Ashwin has announced his retirement from international cricket at the end of the third Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test in Brisbane, following a draw due to rain.

Soon after, Ashwin stated: "This will be my last day as an Indian cricketer in all formats at the international level. I do feel there's a bit of punch left in me as a cricketer, but I would like to expose and probably showcase that in club level cricket, but this will be the last day. I've had a lot of fun."

Ashwin's retirement announcement was not entirely unexpected. TV visuals showed an emotional Ashwin being given a hug by Virat Kohli on the balcony of the dressing room during the rain delay. Ashwin also played 116 ODIs for India, taking 156 wickets, and was a member of the 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy winning teams.

In his retirement announcement, Ashwin said, "I think it's already getting long. I wouldn't be taking any questions, but it's truly a very emotional moment. I don't think I'm in a position where I would be answering the questions in the right way, so please pardon me for that. Once again, that's my time."

He also thanked the journalists for their coverage of his career, both positive and negative, and expressed hope that future cricketers would receive the same amount of love.

He concluded by saying, "As a cricketer, I've just stopped it. I might go on to be involved with the game because this is a game that's given me everything. Thank you."