Ashneer Grover is known never to mince his words, he is extremely candid about his thoughts and while a lot of people do not like him for the same and find him rude, many appreciate him for this quality of his. The ex-Shark Tank judge has gotten into several controversies over the years and he has always been brutally honest while reacting to them. Last year one of the biggest controversies that surrounded him was his appearance on Big Boss 18, that particular episode went viral and was the talk of the town.

The entrepreneur appeared on Big Boss 18 hosted by Salman Khan as a guest. The actor got into a heated argument with Grover and that conversation took the internet by absolute storm. Salman on a popular platform had refused to recognise the former BharatPe founder and that stirred up a huge controversy. Grover back then had not said much but has recently opened up about the same.

In a conversation at NIT Kurukshetra, Grover spoke about the time when Salman Khan had publicly said that he did not know the entrepreneur's name.

He said, "Faltu ka panga leke apna competition khada kiya usne. Main toh shanti se gaya tha jab mereko bulaya. Ab drama create karna ke liye aap kisiko bol do, arey main toh aapse mila hi nahi. I don't even know your name. Abey naam nahi jaanta toh bulaaya kyun that (Salman unnecessarily created competition by picking a fight. I went peacefully when I was called. Now, to create drama, you say you never even met me? I don't even know your name. If you didn't know my name, why would you call me?)."

Ashneer further added, "Aur ek baat main bata deta hun. Tum agar meri company ke brand ambassador the toh aisa nahi ho sakta ki tum merese bina mile brand ambassador ban gaye. Mai bhi kamino ki tarah hi company chalata tha. Everything had to go through me." (And let me tell you one more thing, if you were the brand ambassador of my company, it was not possible for you to become the brand ambassador without meeting me. I ran my company like a ruthless person. Everything had to go through me.)"

Ashneer has recently become a part of a show called 'Rise and Fall' on Amazon MX Player. He is the host of the show where contestants will be divided into Rulers and Workers.