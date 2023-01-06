Ashneer Grover might have been missing from Shark Tank India season 2, but there is no dearth of limelight for the former BharatPe MD. Grover recently released his memoir, Doglapan and the chapters in it have been making quite some waves. The former Shark Tank judge has spilled some major beans in the memoir.

What went down

And one such instance is what happened when he mentioned how he could have gotten married to Kiara Advani, in front of his wife once. In the chapter reportedly titled, When Kiara Advani Almost Got Me Divorced, Ashneer has spoken about an old incident. He revealed that he was sitting with his family and a friend, who had hired the help of someone like "Sima Aunty" to form his alliance. On being asked, his friend revealed that Kiara Advani could have been one of the matches for him.

Responding to it, Ashneer reportedly told his mother, in front of his wife how he was so popular that he could even get Kiara Advani now. "Madhuri's face fell on hearing this—she did not find the conversation funny at all. I could see an instant change in her body language," he wrote in his book.

Ashneer almost got divorced

"We were to travel to Mumbai for the shoot that night. On the aircraft, Madhuri sat tightlipped and wouldn't speak to me, until they served food and I nagged her to eat it. It was as if a sudden dam had burst," he added.

Ashneer went on to reveal that his wife Madhuri blasted him for almost half an hour and almost took off her jewellery too. He revealed that it was only after his wife gave him an earful and reminded him how she married him when he was a nobody that the argument finally ended.