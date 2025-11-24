Anupamaa actress Ashlesha Savant has tied the knot with actor Sandeep Baswana. The two got married in a close-knit ceremony after 23 years of dating. The two had been in a relationship for the last two decades. The couple chose shades of pink as their wedding theme and shared the dreamy pictures on social media.

The two renowned faces of television warmed the hearts of their fans and followers by sharing the good news with them. For the wedding ceremony, Savant chose a pink saree and Baswana went with a pink kurta, pajama, and sherwani.

"And just like that, we stepped into a new chapter as Mr & Mrs... Tradition found its way into our hearts. We are filled with gratitude for all the blessings," the couple wrote on social media.

Ashlesha and Sandeep reportedly got married in Vrindavan in Chandrodaya Temple. Sandeep told TOI that it was their prior trip to Vrindavan in April that made them want to get married after 23 years of being in a relationship. He added that the happiest are mostly their parents, who had been waiting for this for a long time.

The Vrindavan wedding

"Ashlesha and I visited Vrindavan in April and felt a deep connection with the Radha Krishna temples there. That trip inspired us to get married after being together for 23 years. Our parents are the happiest; they've been waiting for this for a long time. We wanted to keep it simple, and what better than getting married in a Lord Krishna temple?" Baswana told TOI.

Ashlesha and Sandeep met on the sets of 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thhi.' Love blossomed between the two, and they never looked back. Smriti Irani, who saw their love story unfold and grow, also dropped a congratulatory message for the couple.

Smriti Irani pens congratulatory message

"Some love stories take the most interesting turns. They begin not with rituals, but with realism. They promise nothing except companionship. They bring nothing to the table except the honest truth that love may end with time, but friendship doesn't. And from that truth begins a beautiful—albeit different—journey," she wrote.

"Ashlesha and Sandeep have always been that way: different, unconventional, wonderfully their own. Madly in love, deeply in sync, and constantly driving friends like me up the wall as we kept breathing down their necks to get married. Well... it seems irritating idiots like me finally got their way! So happy to see them now bound by love and celebrating it through rituals," Irani added.