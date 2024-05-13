The poster of 'Shivam Bhaje' was unveiled recently. the first poster was loved by fans. On Saturday, the first look of Ashwin Babu was dropped. The ferice poster has been received well by social media.

About the poster!!

In the poster, Ashwin is seen in the fierce avatar, looking gruesome and ready, as he is ready to pack a few punches. In the poster he is beating a goon and his angst avatar makes us believe that something is amiss.

Needless to say, seeing the poster one can make out that the film is filled with drama, and action and will keep you on the edge of your seat.

The first poster includes devotional motifs. "When faith is at risk the world will witness his rage," the caption says.

A look at the star cast of the film.

Digangana plays the female lead, while Bollywood actors Arbaaz Khan, Hyper Aadi, Sai Dheena, Murali Sharma, Brahmaji and Tulasi will be seen in pivotal roles.

Producer Maheswara Reddy said, "Shivam Bhaje has been produced under our Ganga Entertainment with a new sort of story fronted by Ashwin Babu as the hero. This is a new-age movie being made under the direction of Apsar. The first look is receiving a greater response than the title poster. Actors like Arbaaz Khan, Sai Dheena, Hyper Aadi, Murali Sharma, Brahmaji, and Tulasi are playing prominent roles in this film. Dadasaheb Phalke Film Festival-2024's Best Cinematography Awardee Dasaradhi Shivendra has provided stunning visuals as the cinematographer. With the shooting completed recently, the post-production has been going on at a fast clip. We are getting ready to release this film worldwide in June. We are making this film innovatively without any compromises on the technical front. We will reveal more details soon."

Director Apsar said, "We are very happy that the title 'Shivam Bhaje' and the first look have been received with enthusiasm by the audience. With the sheer support from our actors, technicians and producer Maheswara Reddy, the output has exceeded my expectations. We will give more details about the release of the teaser and songs soon."

Cast:

Ashwin Babu, Arbaaz Khan, Digangana Suryavanshi, Hyper Aadi, Murali Sharma, Sai Dheena, Brahmaji, Tulasi, Devi Prasad, Ayyappa Sharma, Shakalaka Shankar, Kashi Vishwanath, Inaya Sultana and others.

In addition to Telugu, the makers say the film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.