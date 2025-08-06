Shah Rukh Khan won his first-ever National Award for Jawan. King Khan won the National Award as the 'Best Actor' for his performance in 'Jawan.' While his fans are over the moon with his long-awaited win, it has also ruffled some feathers. Many people on social media were quick to comment on how SRK didn't deserve a National Award for Jawan.

Some pointed out several other performances that should have won instead, including Vicky Kaushal's performance in 'Chhaava'. Actor Urvashi also questioned the 'Badshah of Bollywood's' big win. And now, Ashish Chanchlani has come out to defend the superstar winning the coveted award.

Ashish Chanchlani supports

"Will never understand this forced 'hatred' for #Jawan. It's my most favourite SRK film after Chak De. It was entertaining and also beautifully shot," he wrote on social media. Many agreed with the YouTube content creator's statement.

Viveck Vaswani also joins

Shah Rukh Khan's closest friend from the industry and a long-time pal, Viveck Vaswani has also reacted sharply to the criticism around his National Award win. He has called 'Jawan' a relevant film and also commended Ashutosh Gowariker for choosing it.

"Just putting it out there. It's a National Award. It's not small. And Jawaan was a great performance and a relevant film for the times. And Ashutosh Gowarikar is one of the most ethical people in the industry, I've known him longer than SRK!"

What had Urvashi said?

Actor Urvashi, who bagged the National Award for the Best Supporting Actress for Ullozhukku, didn't seem to think that picking SRK was a fair decision. She questioned the jury's decision and asked why Vijayaraghavan was overlooked.

"Vijayaraghavan is such a great actor. What exactly did the jury consider to distinguish between Vijayaraghavan's and Shah Rukh Khan's performances? How did one become a supporting actor and the other the best actor? On what criteria? We should raise such questions, as we too are taxpaying citizens," she told Asianet News.

"Even if you pay me crores, I wouldn't do it. But he, at his age, endured all of that and performed. That alone deserves at least a Special Mention," she added.