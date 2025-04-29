Popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia breathed a sigh of relief after the Supreme Court ordered the release of his passport, following a travel ban linked to India's Got Latent controversy. On Monday (April 29), shortly after recovering his passport from the police, Ranveer flew out of India for a vacation and shared his excitement with fans on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Ranveer posted photos from the Mumbai airport and from inside his flight. In one image, he was seen posing at the terminal, while another showed him relaxing onboard. He captioned the post, "Passport mil gaya guys (sic)."

Netizens expressed happiness for Ranveer as he joyfully updated them about his travels.

Ashish Chanchlani commented, "Okay, jaldi aao wapis hazri ke lie saath challenge.." ("Come back soon for attendance, we will go together to court")

Why was his passport held?

Amid the ongoing controversy, the Supreme Court temporarily stayed Ranveer's arrest in an interim order dated February 18 but directed him to surrender his passport to the Thane Nodal Cyber Police and prohibited him from leaving India without prior court approval.

Ranveer later moved the court seeking the release of his passport, citing professional commitments abroad and emphasising that the police investigation against him had concluded. The Supreme Court granted his request to return his travel documents.

On Monday, the Court issued an order stating, "We permit the petitioner to apply to the Maharashtra Cyber Crime Bureau for the release of his passport. Upon such application, the passport should be returned on reasonable terms and conditions to be stipulated. The passport is ordered to be returned to enable him to travel abroad", said a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N. K. Singh.

The Supreme Court hears pleas of YouTubers Ranveer Allahabadia and Ashish Chanchlani seeking the consolidation of multiple FIRs against them and Allahabadia’s plea for the release of his passport, deposited at Thane Police Station as a condition for interim protection in the… pic.twitter.com/yHnz61R3xF — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) April 28, 2025

Justice Surya Kant, however, noted that an FIR filed in Assam contained additional allegations, questioning, "Why should a person perceived to be a victim in Assam be asked to come to Maharashtra?"

The bench agreed to consider Ranveer's plea to club multiple FIRs in the next hearing.

Besides Ranveer Allahbadia, comedians Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Makhija also appeared as guests on India's Got Latent. Following a controversial remark during the show, multiple FIRs were filed against Ranveer and Apoorva.

What did Ranveer say on India's Got Latent?

During the show, Ranveer asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life, or would you join in once and stop it forever?"