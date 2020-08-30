Actress Asheema Vardaan says that she is playing one of the villains, who is a schizophrenic in director Ken Ghosh's Abhay 2 the new episodes of which are slated for digital release on September 4.

Asheema Vardaan is best known for playing Devika in ALTBalaji's series Dev DD. Now, the actress will be seen as a villain in ZEE 5's Abhay 2. Talking about her role, she shares, "I'm playing one of the villains, who is schizophrenic. She will not come across as a deviant person at all, in fact you may feel bad for her situation. It was quite challenging. Initially when I got the script and I was told that this is the part.

The Dev DD actress adds, "So I had no idea about it. Luckily, I'm working with the director Ken Ghosh for the second time before I did Dev DD for Alt Balaji with him. So it was easier to work with him and he was very clear in his mind. The challenging part was the mind-set of the character because she had multiple personality disorder so to create that and show it was difficult. Then we figured out with few workshops."

Asheema Vardaan, who is excited about her role, says, "I was very excited while shooting, initially nervous. But while shooting I got really pumped up because it's dark, edgy, unpredictable and little in psycho zone. I don't know how people will react to me because they have never seen me in such role. I have always played bubbly, bindass and badass girl. So this is completely very different, I'm genuinely nervous now."

On talking about her rapport with Kunal Khemu, Asheema Vardaan said, "Working experience with Kunal was great. He is very sweet, down to earth and genuine. He is very smart and intelligent in that way he knows his thing. He is truly a one take artist. He is very helpful and supportive."