Senior actor Ashalata Wabgaonkar passed away after testing positive for Covid-19. She breathed her last in Satara in Maharashtra. She was aged 79.

"Her condition worsened on Monday evening and she was put on ventilator support. She breathed her last today morning," the PTI quoted a senior doctor from the hospital as saying.

Ashalatha Wabgaonkar is survived by her son. The actress had gone to Satara for the shooting of her Marathi serial Aai Kalubai where she tested coronavirus positive.

"I am deeply saddened today. Covid has claimed the life of a very beautiful soul. She was an extremely caring, loving, sensitive and brilliant actress. She always used to bless me like her child. May her soul rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences."

"I am deeply saddened today. Covid-19 has taken killed a beautiful soul. She was a loving, caring, sensitive, and brilliant actress. She used to bless me like a child. May her soul rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences. [sic]" Renuka Shahane said in her condolence tweet.

BJP leader Narendra Saiwankar mourned the death on Twitter and posted, "Dangerius virus #Covid_19 has another toll. Deeply saddened by the demise of Goan artist #AshalataWabgaonkar. A huge loss to Marathi theater,cinema & Hindi Cinema as well. We all grew up watching her movies. May her soul attain Sadgati. Om Shanti Folded hands #Ashalatawabgaonkar."

Ashalatha Wabgaonkar was a theatre artist who worked in Marathi and Hindi movies. Ashalata acted in several Marathi and Hindi films, as well as theatre. Her notable movies were: Zanjeer, Chalte Chalte, Coolie, and Sadma among many others.