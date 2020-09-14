Bollywood's megastar Amitabh Bachchan will talk to you all soon if you have Amazon's Alexa-powered devices. Amitabh Bachchan has agreed to lend his iconic voice to Alexa so users can interact with Amazon's AI assistant in their favourite actor's voice. Imagine waking up to the voice of Big B giving you weather updates, telling jokes and so on. That's going to be possible soon.

Amitabh Bachchan's voice will be a part of Alexa skills, making him the first Indian celeb voice on Alexa.It will be available next year and it will be a paid experience.

"Technology has always given me an opportunity to adapt to new form," Bachchan said in a statement. "Be it in movies, TV shows, podcasts and now, I am excited to create this voice experience in partnership with Amazon and Alexa. With voice technology, we are building something to engage more effectively with my audience and well-wishers."

How to activate Big B's voice on Alexa?

The Bachchan Alexa skill will be launched in 2021. It won't be free, but Amazon hasn't revealed the price yet, but it will be closer to the launch. Like activating any new voice, Bachchan Alexa skill can be used by saying "Alexa, say hello to Mr. Amitabh Bachchan" into any Alexa-enabled device. There's no clarity on whether Bachchan's voice will be available in English, but the demo suggests it will be available in Hindi and exclusive to Indian users.

Bachchan's voice as Alexa skill might be the first in India, but the US audience was first to get a celebrity voice when Samuel L Jackson joined the Alexa skills last year. But it was only made available in the US, leaving the Indian users craving for a similar experience.