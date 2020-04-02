In a horrifying incident, ASHA workers including a nurse have been attacked by a minority community in Bengaluru's Sadiq layout for trying to carry out tests on the novel coronavirus symptoms.

The Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers along with health officials were conducting a door-to-door survey in the minority-dominated areas in view of the virus spreading through those who returned to the state after attending a religious congregation in Delhi.

ASHA workers attacked

The ASHA workers had visited Sadiq Layout near Tannisandra to check whether there were any patients showing symptoms of fever and cough.

This is part of an ongoing exercise launched by the state government to ascertain the number of COVID-19 symptomatic patients in the state and to take proper measures to isolate them if found positive to the highly contagious viral infection.

In a shocking video report on the incident, the attackers are seen tearing apart the report prepared by the ASHA workers. The violent mob also asked the fellow residents not to provide any information on their visits to any religious place and their personal information to the authorities.

ASHA worker shares her experience

Krishnaveni, an ASHA worker said, "The locals came out of their houses and they caught us. We told them that we are here for work but they shouted at us saying who asked you to come here.

They even snatched our bags and phones and we couldn't call anyone. A lot of people came down on the roads. It has been five years I am working in this field but I've never seen this. Every house I go to, they shout at us. We are here for their health and they torture us," she recalled the scary ordeal.

The police force had rushed to the spot, intervened and rescued the workers. Unfortunately, this isn't the first time the health department workers have been facing backlash during their work routine.

Condemning the incident, health minister B Sriramulu shared the video in his Twitter handle and said, "The doctors, nurses and health workers who toil day and night are like Gods. Respect them. Will not sit idle if they are attacked. Beware!"

