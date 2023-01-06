Asha Parekh, who has been a part of the industry for over six decades now, has shared her scathing on the whole controversy around Pathaan song. Parekh has called the entire row around Besharam Rang song a type of "bullying". She has also questioned how a handful of people are deciding what others can or can't watch.

Asha Parekh on Besharam Rang

Asha Parekh's unfiltered take comes at a time when the whole industry has maintained a stoic silence on the matter. "Our industry has never gone through such a bad phase. I've been part of it for more than sixty years. I have never seen such a low phase in the history of the industry. Pathaan needs to be released without any hindrance," she told Bollywood Hungama.

She added that the whole industry has been through a lot, specially YRF. And, under such circumstances, they shouldn't have to go through another hinderance. She also opined that they should remove the song, if that is what it would take for the film to get a smooth release.

Pathaan under troubled waters

"Although let me state very clearly that I'm totally opposed to such bullying. Why should some elements decide on behalf of the entire nation on what's good and what's not? You don't want to see the film, don't see it. I want to see the film. Why are you stopping me?" she added.

Many fringe groups have raised objections to Deepika Padukone flaunting her curves in a saffron-coloured bikini in the song.