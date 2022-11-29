Veteran actress Asha Parekh has landed in soup for her recent statements at an event. The Kati Patang actress was one of the speakers at the International Film Festival Of India. Asha was talking about the westernization of the country when she body shamed women for wearing gowns and other western outfits. This is what she said.

Asha Parekh's shocking statements

"Everything has changed. The films that are being made. I do not know, we are so westernised. Gowns pehen ke wedding pe aa rahi hain ladkiyan. Arre bhaiya, humari ghaghra choli, saariyan aur salwar-kameez hai aap wo pehno na. Why don't you wear those? (Girls are wearing gowns and going to weddings. We have our ghaghra choli, saree and salwar kameez; you should wear that. Why don't you wear those?)," reports quoted her saying.

The Teesri Manzil actress went on to say, "They just watch the heroines on the screen and wish to copy them. Screen pe dekh ke wo jo kapde pehen rahe us tarah ke kapde hum bhi pehnenge ...mote ho, ya jo, hum wahi phenenge. Ye western ho raha hai mujhe dukh hota hai (They look at the screen and wear whatever the heroine wears, no matter how fat they are. This westernization saddens me)."

Asha Parekh's statements have not gone down well with many who have now accused the woman of body shaming and moral policing the women of the country. This comes barely a few days after Jaya Bachchan made similar comments about women wearing pants to get man-power onto a woman.