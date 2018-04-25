Asaram rape case: Jodhpur Court to give verdict today

The Jodhpur Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe Court will pronounce its verdict on Asaram rape case on Wednesday. Security has been beefed up ahead of the verdict. Scores of followers reached jail with garlands.

Two sexual assault cases were filed against Asaram in Rajasthan and Gujarat. In the case registered in Rajasthan, a teenage girl had accused Asaram of sexual assault at his ashram in Manai village near Jodhpur.

While in Gujarat, the two Surat-based sisters had lodged separate complaints against the self-styled Godman and his son Narayan Sai, accusing them of rape. The Jodhpur Police arrested Asaram on August 3, 2013, and since then, he is in prison.

