Followers of self-styled godman Asaram organized prayers to pray for his release ahead of the verdict today.

With tears in eyes and hope in hearts, followers gathered in his ashrams in Varanasi, Ludhiana, Bhopal, and Ahmedabad. The Jodhpur Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe Court will pronounce its verdict on Asaram rape case on Wednesday. Security has been beefed up ahead of the verdict.

(With inputs from ANI)