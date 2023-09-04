Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 has created gadar at the box office, and with each passing day, the film is creating history. Fans are loving Sakina and Tara Singh's chemistry. Gadar 2 is all set to enter the 500 cr club at the domestic box office.

On Saturday, Sunny Deol hosted a bash for the astounding success of the film. Who's who from the industry graced their presence? From his father Dharmendra, brother Booby Deol to Salman Khan, Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, Abhishek Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff.

Fardeen Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Ibrahim Ali Khan also posed with Sunny.

The highlight of the party was SRK and Gauri holding each other's hands as they walked inside the party venue. Knowing that Sunny and SRK were not on talking terms for the last 16 years. on Saturday night, the two stars buried their hatchet and hugged each other. Not just that, SRK and Sunny also had a candid chat where they spoke about SRK's son Aryan.

Shah Rukh Khan- Aamir Khan and Salman Khan under one roof for the Gadar 2 party!

Several pictures and videos from the Gadar 2 success bash have surfaced online that show all three Khan's namely Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan talking to Sunny Deol as they share a light moment.

A video went viral that shows Shah Rukh and Sunny talking about Aryan watching the film and how he was shocked to see Sunny play the role effortlessly. Though the noise in the videos isn't clear, fans assumed that they were talking about Aryan and were engrossed in deep conversation.

As per Sunny and SRK's body language, fans came to several conclusions.

A user wrote, "I think He just said ki ' Aryan & I just watched Gadar 2 and we both enjoyed the movie."

Another mentioned, "I think he said Aryan is fine."

In the videos, Ameesha Patel had a conversation with SRK. He then gave her a hug as they smiled. Salman Khan was also seen deep in conversation with Sunny in another video.

Another picture shows, Shah Rukh Khan posing with Aamir, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. He also clicked a snap with Sunny, his children Karan Deol and his wife Drisha Acharya as well as Rajveer Deol in another photo.

Feud between SRK and Sunny

The feud started when Sunny was not happy with how Shah Rukh's character of a stalker was glorified in Darr when he was the protagonist. On Aap Ki Adalat he had said, "I had a heated discussion with Yash Chopra regarding that scene. I tried explaining that I am a commando officer in the film. My character is an expert and fit, then how can this boy beat me easily? He can beat me if I can't see him. If he can stab me while I am looking at him, then I won't be called a commando. Soon, out of anger, I didn't even realise that I had ripped my pants with my handsAt the end of the day, people loved me in the film. They loved Shah Rukh Khan as well. My only issue with the film was that I did not know they would glorify the villain. I always work in films with an open heart and believe in the person. I believe in working with trust. Unfortunately, we have many actors and stars who don't function in this manner. Maybe that's the way they want to get their stardom."

In a throwback interview with Filmfare, Sunny called Darr the worst experience of his life. "If I were to start my career again, I would avoid a mistake called 'Darr'. The making of the film was the worst experience of my life. I was sick of the manipulations and lies. One day in Switzerland, I was so angry that when I stuffed my hands into the pockets, I ripped the jeans I was wearing."

Recently, Sunny told Times Now, "Shah Rukh Khan had seen the film. Before that, he had called me and wished me well. He was so happy, and he told me 'I'm so happy, you genuinely deserve it' and I said thank you. Then I spoke to his wife (Gauri Khan) and his son (Aryan Khan). And he said tonight we are going to be watching this film. And after that, he had seen it, and I think that is when he tweeted. It was so beautiful. Many times, I've also called him up and we shared our thoughts on certain things. About the past issues - whatever they were, I would say time heals everything and we move ahead. That's the way life should be."

Shah Rukh and Sunny worked in 1993

Shah Rukh and Sunny worked together in the film Darr in 1993. It also featured Juhi Chawla in the lead role.

About Gadar 2

Gadar 2 is a sequel to the hit film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which was released in theatres in 2001. In the film, Sunny Deol played the role of Tara Singh, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakeena. The film was set during the partition of India in 1947.