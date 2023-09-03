Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 which released in theatres on August 11 is all set to enter ₹500 crore club at the domestic box office. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has minted over ₹493 crore so far.

On Saturday night, Sunny Deol hosted a success bash for his industry friends. The guest list boasted big names from Bollywood like Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, and Vicky Kaushal, Salman Khan, Sunny Deol's family Bobby Deol, his dad Dharmendra among others.

SRK and Sunny bury the hatchet

Everyone was dressed to the best as they entered the venue. However, fans were in awe seeing Shah Rukh Khan as one of the many guests at Sunny Deol's party.

SRK made a dashing entry holding his wife-interior designer Gauri Khan's hand on Saturday night.

To everyone's surprise, Shah Rukh and Sunny shared a hug as they smiled and posed for the paparazzi.

What did they opt for at the party?

Shah Rukh wore a navy blue T-shirt under a grey jacket and black cargo pants. He also wore sneakers. Sunny was seen in a black T-shirt, blue blazer and pants. Before attending Sunny's success bash, SRK was spotted at Mumbai airport

Sunny and SRK hug each other

Sunny and SRK smiled for the photographers as they held each other and rested their heads next to each other. Shah Rukh and Sunny then hugged each other. They also blew kisses and waved at the paparazzi. Shah Rukh then escorted Sunny inside the party venue.

Fans rejoiced to see SRK and Shah Rukh Khan's friendly gesture.

For the unversed, Sunny and SRK reportedly didn't speak to each other for 16 years, although they starred together in Darr.

The feud started when Sunny was not happy with how Shah Rukh's character of a stalker was glorified in Darr when he was the protagonist. On Aap Ki Adalat he had said, "I had a heated discussion with Yash Chopra regarding that scene. I tried explaining that I am a commando officer in the film. My character is an expert and fit, then how can this boy beat me easily? He can beat me if I can't see him. If he can stab me while I am looking at him, then I won't be called a commando. Soon, out of anger, I didn't even realise that I had ripped my pants with my handsAt the end of the day, people loved me in the film. They loved Shah Rukh Khan as well. My only issue with the film was that I did not know they would glorify the villain. I always work in films with an open heart and believe in the person. I believe in working with trust. Unfortunately, we have many actors and stars who don't function in this manner. Maybe that's the way they want to get their stardom."

In a throwback interview with Filmfare, Sunny called Darr the worst experience of his life. "If I were to start my career again, I would avoid a mistake called 'Darr'. The making of the film was the worst experience of my life. I was sick of the manipulations and lies. One day in Switzerland, I was so angry that when I stuffed my hands into the pockets, I ripped the jeans I was wearing."

Recently, Sunny told Times Now, "Shah Rukh Khan had seen the film. Before that, he had called me and wished me well. He was so happy, and he told me 'I'm so happy, you genuinely deserve it' and I said thank you. Then I spoke to his wife (Gauri Khan) and his son (Aryan Khan). And he said tonight we are going to be watching this film. And after that, he had seen it, and I think that is when he tweeted. It was so beautiful. Many times, I've also called him up and we shared our thoughts on certain things. About the past issues - whatever they were, I would say time heals everything and we move ahead. That's the way life should be."

Shah Rukh and Sunny worked in 1993

Shah Rukh and Sunny worked together in the film Darr in 1993. It also featured Juhi Chawla in the lead role.

About Gadar 2

Gadar 2 is a sequel to the hit film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which was released in theatres in 2001. In the film, Sunny Deol played the role of Tara Singh, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakeena. The film was set during the partition of India in 1947.