On Monday, Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan was denied bail by a Mumbai Court, in connection with the Cordelia drug case. Aryan, along with the other co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, were sent into the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) until October 07. Meanwhile, NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede has revealed why the agency asked for an extension of custody.

Faceless narcotic empires have links to the dark web

In an exclusive interaction with the ETimes, Wankhede revealed that the clandestine clutches of narcotic empires have links to the dark web. He also made it clear that they requested an extension of custody as there is a lot more to investigate in this case.

"A lot of new arrests have happened, where we have caught drug peddlers who used to supply illegal substances to parties. During these arrests, we've found links to the dark web and Bitcoin as well. We have recovered drugs in commercial quantities. The quantum of the case has become more serious, therefore we need to investigate further," Wankhede told ETimes.

Shah Rukh Khan not targeted

Meanwhile, several netizens have started claiming that the arrest of Aryan Khan is actually framed to target Shah Rukh Khan. Wankhede strongly denied these allegations and made it clear that the NCB is not targeting anyone. He added that NCB has arrested hardcore drug-related criminals to demolish the narcotic empire.

"We have arrested more than 300 people in the last 10 months. Out of those, at the most, there would be about 4 to 5 known people. How can you say that we are targeting anyone? Most of those arrested in the last one year are hard-core, drug-related criminals," said Wankhede.

Meanwhile, Aslam Merchant, the father of Arbaaz Merchant claimed that his son and Aryan Khan are innocent in the drug case. He also added that there are no WhatsApp chats that substantiate the connection between the duo and drug dealers.