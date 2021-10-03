In a shocking development, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has detained Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in connection with a cruise ship rave party. According to reports, Aryan Khan is now being questioned by the NCB at its Ballard Estate office in south Mumbai.

Earlier, the Narcotics Control Bureau had arrested eight people and detained several others for questioning in connection with the rave party on the cruise ship. NCB officials revealed that they got information regarding the usage of drugs in the rave party.

A team of NCB officials booked tickets and boarded the cruise ship posing as passengers, and later they arrested people who were involved in the racket. Aryan Khan was also among the hundreds of passengers on the Goa-bound ship.

NCB has apparently seized cocaine, hashish, and MD from the cruise ship. According to reports, a Delhi-based company had organized the cruise ship tour on October 2, 3, and 4.

Until now, neither Shah Rukh Khan nor Gauri Khan has responded on the issue.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more updates.